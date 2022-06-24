From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2022 International Widows Day, a Non Governmental Organization, Enemona Humanitarian Foundation has called on the Nigerian governments to abolish all discriminatory cultural practices against widows in Nigeria.

Executive Director, Enemona Humanitarian Foundation, Williams Illah in a message to commemorate the 2022 International Widows day on behalf of the Foundation’s president Gabriel Onoja said, widows in Nigeria go through a lot of horrible and inhuman experiences from their husband’s family and the society on a daily basis.

Williams Illah in the statement wants specific actions taken against members of the society who maltreat widows and their children as well create obstacles towards their social development.

The Foundation noted that, widows in some places are still being subjected to gruesome funeral rites such as forced ‘purification’ sexual violence, rape, shaving their heads, locking them up, denying them bath; forceful taking over of their family inheritance and others discriminatory practices

According to Williams in the statement, the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management should particularly consider widows in its food, shelter; medical and business grant arrangements to enable them survive while mourning their husbands.

Enemona foundation urged philanthropists, Civil Societies, Non-governmental organizations, the media and women lawyers to team up and form a formidable force that would adequately protect this vulnerable segment of the society to secure their human dignity.

The Executive Director however reiterated the commitment of its president, Gabriel Onoja to continually provide for Widows on its scheme in Kogi State as resources improved over time.