Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State first lady Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle has surprised 15 widows in the state with a cash donation of N300,000 to enable them to attain sustainable livelihoods.

Presenting the cash donations to the 15 widows, the first lady, represented by the Chairperson, Zamfara Women Empowerment Scheme, Princess Rabi Ibrahim Shinkafi, said the cash gift was to help cushion the hardships that widows are facing as a result of the loss of their spouses.

Hajia Aisha spoke on the vulnerability of widows to poverty in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

The governor’s wife tasked the widows to be strong and resolute in their struggles for survival.

‘The cash donations is meant to support you in engaging in one form of business or the other, so as to reduce the hardship you are currently going through,’ he said.

Each of the 15 widows got N20,000 cash and a package of Ankara clothing.