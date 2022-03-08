Chief Ifeyinwa Nnanna Mba took the world by surprise when she delved into processing and marketing of agricultural produce. By venturing into an area that many young women and even men of her generation would not touch with a poll, she is fast becoming the new face of modern agriculture in Nigeria. In just three years, she has proven her mettle, emerging as an uncommon entrepreneur with novel ideas.

Diva World Trading Services, a multi-million naira investment, which she presides over as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, is a Nigeria brand that processes and markets Nigerian foods like Diva Nigerian Rice, the most popular of its products. The company also trades in branded Diva Soya Oil, Diva Palm Oil, Diva Plantain Flour and Diva Tomato paste.

Her entry into the agric business couldn’t have come at a better time. In what appears to be a paradigm shift in investment in agriculture, Diva World Trading Services has opened a window of opportunities for prospective investors in the agricultural sector and has created direct and indirect employment for many Nigerian youths.

Diva World Trading Services has a 30 tons rice mill located at Mgbidi in Imo State, the first of its kind. Aside from being a thing of pride, it is also attracting other investments to its host community. It is a boost to the economy of Imo State and the country despite high cost of production occasioned by huge challenge of lack of access road, water and electricity supply to the area.

The factory has the capacity to process between 15,000 and 25, 000 kg of rice per day, and 50 TPD of oil processing line. The mill is a partnership between Diva World Trading Services and a Chinese company, Zheug Zhou Sida Agricultural Equipment Company Limited, renowned for their top range machineries. Diva World Trading Services currently has a workforce of 24 men and 10 women, making a total of 34 employees.

A graduate of Business Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Ifeyinwa Nnanna Mba combines her strong academic background with a burning desire to achieve success in agribusiness. She has a formidable team of professionals as management staff of the organisation. With uncommon passion and novel ideas about agribusiness, she strongly believes that agriculture is the new oil.

Aside from its ultra-modern rice mill in Imo State, Diva World Trading Services also has branches in Lagos and Benue State with distributors in different parts of the country.