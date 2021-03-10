As part of part of the activities lined up to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists ( NAWOJ) Lagos State chapter, on Tuesday March 9 ,2021, decorated the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as the grand patron of the Association.

The epoch making event, which was witnessed by other members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was to appreciate the Speaker for the works and the bills he has championed to protect and provide for women and children in the state.

Chairperson Lagos NAWOJ, Comrade Adeola Ekine, while decorating the Speaker, also briefed him on the activities of the association, even as she sought for support for events and projects that will foster excellent working relationship with the lawmakers.

The Speaker appreciated the NAWOJ Executives for coming to the house of assembly. He commended the Chairperson for sighting all the good works being done by the house of Assembly, advising that NAWOJ should look inward and fish out fake Journalists who go about spreading rumours.

According to him, “It is important as a body to look inward and put a system in place to shed the bad eggs, mostly fake ones parading themselves as Journalist”. He further encouraged us to find a means of getting the fake journalists that go about blackmailing people. He promised to look into all the association’s requests and demands.

Other honourable members present at the courtesy visit are; Mojisola Kehinde Alli-Macaulay representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1, Hon. Olusegun Victor Akande representing Ojo Constituency 1 and Adedamola Richard Kasunmu representing Ikeja Constituency 2.