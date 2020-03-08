Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has called on the women folk across the globe to always show love and support for one other in order to foster unity and better achievements in their various fields.

Salako-Oyedele, who made this known while fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of the 2020 International Women’s Day, stressed the need for women to support one another at work places, families, and homes, adding that with love and support, a lot of progress would be achieved.

With the theme: «I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women›s Rights,» the Deputy Governor used the occasion to commend Governor Dapo Abiodun for believing in women and building a team around them in his cabinet, saying it was an indication of his respect and trust for the women folk.

According to her, Abiodun is the only Governor in the South West states of Nigeria that has a female deputy governor. “He is someone who believes in the capacity of women and has demonstrated it in the most clear way possible, by bringing women from different fields on board,” she noted.