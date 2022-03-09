By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s first Olympic medalist in wrestling, Blessing Oborodudu was among the Women’s Freestyle wrestlers celebrated on the 2022 International Women’s day by United World Wrestling.

Oborodudu, a ten time African champion, won gold at the just concluded world ranking series in Istanbul, Turkey. Victory in Istanbul was Oborududu’s first Ranking Series gold after two silver and a bronze-medal finish.

Ranked number two in the world, Oborodudu has achieved several milestones in the sport, her feat in Istanbul in the 68k9 weight class against world champion Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan was among the ten videos of women wrestlers given pride of place by the UWW on their website on the day women are celebrated globally.

Still in the spirit of celebrating women, UWW announced that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the first ever major games to be predominantly officiated by Women.

UWW disclosed that the wrestling competition will be officiated by 15 female referees out of 21 in total (over 70%), which is a first in the history of Wrestling. In addition, the Referee Delegate and other official positions will be fulfilled by a woman.