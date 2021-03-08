The leading governorship aspirant for the November 6 election, Uche Ekwunife has urged women to be resilient towards achieving their dreams. She said that while the society is saddled with the responsibility to support women, the onus lies on the women to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Ekwunife said this in a statement on Monday in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day. She noted that inspite of the societal challenges, women can carve out a niche for themselves in the society, with prayers, hardwork and diligence.

According to the Senator, women are the life support of many homes and functional establishments and as such deserve to be celebrated. She stated that her experience in politics has taught her that women who wish to succeed in life must put in a great deal of effort to pull through.

The Federal Lawmaker noted that she does not advocate for an unfair advantage for women, however she urges institutions and establishments to provide equal opportunities for men and women to participate and partner in creating a more robust society.

The Senator restated that gender has nothing to do with governance. According to her, there are good administrators in both men and women. She noted that she is running for governorship not because she is a woman, but because she has the competence, capacity and capability to deliver the desired dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra.

Ekwunife reiterated the need for Nigeria’s political space to be opened up to encourage the involvement of more women. She equally stated that her involvement in politics has not affected her in the discharge of her domestic duties to her family, urging successful career women not to abdicate their responsibilities.

The Senator stated that the mindset that women should sit back and serve as mere home managers is no longer feasible in the modern age, ‘particularly now that our society is in need of resourceful leadership which women can offer’. She stated that this is an era to encourage women to be ‘working housewives’ in order to financially support their families.

Concluding, Ekwunife celebrated the women of Anambra State and Nigeria for their efforts in building homes, societies and nations. She urged them to use the resourceful abilities which nature has conferred on them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.