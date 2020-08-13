The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said the country must harness the energy, talent, and innovation of her youths to chart a path out of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lay the groundwork for a prosperous and stable future.

He said this in a statement released to celebrate the International Youth Day, a United Nations-designated day for youths across the globe to discuss socio-economic issues affecting them. This year’s edition is themed ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’

In the statement, Ize-Iyamu said the youth are capable of big changes and transformation if provided the required support, and he challenged policymakers in the country to intensify engagement efforts with the youth to design policies centred on their true concerns.

He also called for participation and involvement from more youths, while assuring the youth of Edo State of his plans to create opportunities through the provision of working infrastructure and an enabling environment if elected as the governor of the state on September 19.

“Today, the international youth day, I celebrate the resilience and brilliance of the youths of Edo State, and indeed the whole country, who against impossible odds contribute to the progress and development of the state and country.

“With an economy brought to its knees by a raging pandemic and necessary restrictions imposed to curb its spread, now more than ever, we are reliant on the energy, talent, and innovation of our youths to build a path out of the downturn and lay the groundworks for a prosperous and stable future.