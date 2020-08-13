By Lukman Olabiyi

The rising crime rate across the country has been attributed to level of drugs abuse among the youths.

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Lions Club International made this known on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos during sensitisation campaign to celebrate the 2020 International Youth Day.

August 12, is set aside by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate youths across the globe and as part of activities to mark the day, Lions Club International, District 404A1, Region 4, collaborated with NDLEA and NOA to organized rally and lecture to checkmate drug abuse and Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STD) among youths.

Speaking on negative effect of drug abuse on youths, an official of NDLEA, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Nwobu Uche, urged youths to shun drug abuse because of its many negative impact on them.

She said number one factor that is causing increase in crime rate across the country was drug abuse and for crime rate to reduce, drug abuse must be checkmated.

Uche stated that many youths had failed to attain full potential due to their engagement in drugs abuse, which made them to commit crimes unconsciously.

An Assistant Director, NOA, Mr. Oloyede Alfred who also spoke at the event, emphasized important of orientation and reorientation of the youths from time to time.

He said issue of drugs abuse, rape, STD had became very worrisome but his organization is not relenting in address it.

Alfred commended Lions Club for the initiative and also called for synergy among stakeholders in addressing the menace of drugs abuse

Lions Club Region 4, chairperson, Oluwaseyi Olokode, also reiterated the needs for all hands to be on desk in order to tackle crime rate increase which was link to drugs abuse among youths.

She said no country could develop if higher percentage of it youths engaged in drugs abuse, noted that drugs abuse associated with many ill in the society.

Olokode disclosed many youth became drugs addict as a result of peer group influence, social media, poor parenting among others

She promised that Lions Club as a humanitarian organization would con to do its best in order to make sure all youths across the country attained their full potential.

Photo caption : Excited youths and members of the Lions Club International, District 404A1, Region 4 celebrating International Youth Day in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Wednesday