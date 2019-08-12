Chinelo Obogo

The speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said a nation can never develop without educating its youth.

In a message to mark the 2019 International Youth Day, the speaker said education remains the best legacy to bequeath to children ultimately seen as future leaders and urged the Federal and state governments to fashion out better ways of ensuring the Nigerian youth are the major beneficiaries of the country’s democracy.

In a statement, he said that the current state of education in the country is a result of lack of proper investment in the sector over the years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari recently promised to prioritise education in the country and I have the hope that at the end of the day, a sizeable number of our youth would not only be educated but find themselves in meaningful ventures away from seeking white-collar jobs which are, in most cases, unavailable.

“Where possible, governments can engage in inter-state partnership or collaboration for the greater interests of the Nigerian youth.”

In the 8th Assembly, the speaker sponsored a bill to make the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in schools.

Obasa noted that the bill, now passed into law and effectively being implemented is not only meant to preserve the Yoruba language.

“At a period of increased social vices, understanding the norms, culture and tradition of the Yoruba is paramount in consideration of building a peaceful and virile society,” he said.

He assured that the Lagos Assembly would continue to work with the executive arm of government to boost education and youth development.