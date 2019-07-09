The internet is functioning again in Sudan on Tuesday, following a court order to end weeks of blackout amid political unrest and protests.

Khartoum court orders the companies of Sudani and MTN to restore internet services to customers temporarily, pending a decision on the case.

Another telecommunications company, Zain, has also started working.

Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) cut the internet on June 3 after government soldiers stormed a peaceful sit-in in Khartoum.

Protester-aligned groups say security forces killed more than 100 people in the crackdown.

On Friday, Sudan saw a breakthrough after months of turmoil when the TMC and opposition reached a power-sharing agreement.

The TMC has been in charge of the country since seizing power in an April military coup that deposed long-time leader, Omar al-Bashir.

The military action came after months of anti-government protests.

However, the protesters stayed on the streets, calling for the army to hand power to a civilian government.

Last week’s negotiation will see both sides share power until elections in three years’ time.

Young tech-savvy Sudanese, for whom social networks were the main way of organising the demonstrations, welcomed being back online.

“I am so happy that I can access the internet and know what is going on around me,’’ said Islam Jamal, 26.

“I think it was a big mistake by the military junta to cut off the Internet to hide what happened at the crackdown on protesters,’’ Jamal said. (dpa/NAN)