Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters separately before Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan in Oyo State and Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The jailed persons are Rasak Olayinka Balogun and Ayodeji Oluwaseun Olatona. The Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, Dele Oyewale, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the two persons were convicted and sentenced to jail terms after they pleaded guilty to separate one-count charge of criminal impersonation preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

According to EFCC in the charge, the offence committed by the duo runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, convicted and senetnecd Olatona to six months jail term, while Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta sentenced Balogun to seven months jail term.

Justice Ajoku, however, ordered Olatona to restitute US$500 to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal Government, while Justice Abubakar also ordered Balogun to restitute US$4,000 to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and also forfeit his laptop, Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in Osun State, has convicted one Timilehin Awojoodu of criminal impersonation. But the court has reserved his sentence till July 21, 2020.

Besides the conviction, the judge also ordered Awojoodu to restitute the sum of US$2,500 to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 and Infinix Hot 7 phone to the government.