The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abuja Headquarters, has arrested 25 students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)Ogbomosho, Oyo State, for their alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime .

The suspects were picked from alleged offences of romance scam, love scam, possession of forged documents, and obtaining money by false pretence.

The students, who are aged between 18 and 29 – years -old, were arrested at their off-campus hostels, following a three-day raid carried out between September 16 and 19.

The Operatives said that they acted on intelligence report, which was investigated using sophisticated equipment. The raid also followed months of surveillance and monitoring of their activities.

The suspects, include: Adigun, 18; Umoru , 21; Damilola , 22; Oyewole, 29; Owolabi, 24; Abdullahi, 23; Ismail, 25; Isajimi , 23; Tunde, 22, and Ebosele , 28.

Others are: Ibrahim, 26; Abimbola, 25,Orimoloye , 23 ,Alfred, 22, Ishola, 23,Gbenga, 25, Daniel, 20,Agboola , 21,Arolewola , 25, Tunmise, 23, Taiwo, 25,Ajibola, 25, Segun, 24, Joel, 23, and Tafa , 25.

A senior EFCC official , said that in the course of executing the search, Ismail, who allegedly confessed to be involved in internet fraud, took operatives round hostels, leading to the arrest of many of the culprits.

According to the official , some of the suspects who jumped over the fence to escape arrest, were nabbed in the process.

He said,some of the items recovered from them, which EFCC believed to be the proceeds of their illegal activities online, include, a 4matic Mercedes Benz, a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Corolla, two Macbook computers, two iPads, two iPhones and many incrementing documents, which would l be subjected to forensic analysis.

The suspected internet fraudsters, who are currently in the custody of the EFCC would be soon be arraigned in court.