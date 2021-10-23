Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An entrepreneur and real estate developer, Toyin Amizu, has called on governments at all levels and well-to-do Nigerians to constantly engage the youth in order to curb internet fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo-Yahoo, restiveness and other social vices.

Amuzu posited that while governments must devise means to harness the energy and creativity of the Nigerian youths, well-to-do individuals must equally be ready to engage in mentoring and serve as role models to the youths.

The entrepreneur stated this at the sidelines of his installation as the Asiwaju Leragun of Egbaland, by the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

He said governments must not stand aloof and allow youths in the country to continue involving themselves in criminal activities as means of survival, emphasising youths as the future leaders must be provided with conducive atmosphere to blossom.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Amuzu argued that the EndSARS protest which threw the country into chaos October last year gained traction because of involvement of the youth, insisting Nigerian government should evolve various programmes and schemes to gainfully engage the teeming young Nigerians.

He, however, said he had set up his Toyin Amuzu Foundation to create platform of empowerment for the youths, not only in Ogun state but in the country.

He added that a football competition organised by the foundation aimed at discovering soccer talents in Ogun just kicked off.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .