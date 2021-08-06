From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Iyabo Yerima of an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has convicted two internet fraudsters and sentenced them to nine months community service.

The two convicts, Adisa Adegboyega and Ganiyu Olalekan, had been dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Command, for internet-related fraud.

Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that Adisa, 23, who claimed to be an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holder from a polytechnic in Oyo State, was sentenced to six months community service, while Ganiyu,18, an artisan, also bagged three months community service.

The charge against Adisa read in part: “That you, Adisa Adebayo Adegboyega, on or about the 17th of November, 2020, at Ibadan, within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained $800 only, through gift cards from one Herby Ruiter, by falsely representing to him that you are a 45 years old white American nurse, working in Cyprus, who goes by the name Jennifer Joel, and who is in love with him and ready to marry him, which representations you knew to be false and, thereby, committed an offence.”

