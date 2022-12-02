Ben Dunno, Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, has expressed concerns over the increasing rates of youths involvement in internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo, Yahoo, stating that his administration would ensure that the teeming able-bodied youths in the state channels their energies to a more resourceful activities.

Making the assurance while addressing the mammoth crowd of party faithfuls, supporters and converts who had gathered at Akwa-Ekei in Ika North East Council area during its ongoing ward to ward campaign, Omo-Agege, currently the Deputy Senate President, disclaimed the report of his working or encouraging interment fraudsters when voted in as Governor.

Reacting in a statement issued by

Olorogun Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council, made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, the party standard flag-bearer, explained that even though one is happy with the state of youths unemployment in the country, committing crimes was not an option.

While stating that APC government would focus his attention more policies and programs geared towards creating employment for the teeming youths across three (3) Senatorial districts, Omo-Agege, disclosed that the party job creation approach would not only be visible but sustainable unlike the present SMART/STEP empowerment scam of Okowa’s administration.

According to the statement; “What we said was that we will set up a tech hub in Delta State that will be funded by the State government to harness the creative ingenuity of our youths for entrepreneurship and revenue generation for the State, while creating employment opportunities for those youths.”

Speaking further, Omo-Agege also dismissed the rumour that he would abandon projects, if any, in Ika North, that were being executed by Okowa, saying: “we will be fair, equitable and just to all. Whatever is due to the Owa nation they will get from my administration. So fear not.”

In his speech, Hon. Samuel Elene Kerri, Chairman of the APC in Ika North East, while welcoming the party’s campaign train to the community, assured Omo-Agege that he will be happy with results that will come from the 14 wards of the local government area at the 2023 elections.

“The crowd that came to welcome you is an indication that APC has come to stay in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s local government area. We collectively voted for somebody we thought is our brother. They told us that the seat of the governor was like an elephant that could feed everybody satisfactorily. But with Okowa as governor, the worth of the office of governor has been reduced to the value of a cricket.

“Your Excellency, please remember us when you become the governor of Delta State because the man we thought will represent us betrayed us. He did not only betray the South-South and the whole of southern Nigeria, he also betrayed his own people.

“We have found him to be a trickster and betrayer and so we have rejected him. Please, do not use the bad character of our brother, Okowa, to judge us. We have rejected him.”

Hon. Kerri adjudged the performance of Omo-Agege as Senator to be satisfactory and impactful on people beyond Delta central senatorial district.

” For your satisfactory performance we are grateful and will support you. We cannot leave you to support Sheriff Oborevwori, a man whose true identity is yet to be resolved.”

Also speaking, Hon Victor Odiase, a former candidate for the Ika North East local council election revealed that “Okowa frustrated me from

becoming the local government council Chairman, but today he has brought his own daughter to become member of the House of Assembly.

“Our people are very hungry, the only job they do here is Okada riding. There are no industries. Ika North is a center of commerce, we have a railway station and we are close to the sea. What stopped our brother, Governor Okowa from opening up Ika? We believe that you will be the next governor, please do not forget to come to our aid.”

Pleading with people of Ika North to be patient until the government of Senator Omo-Agege is ushered in, Evang Moses Kamaya, DG to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi campaign organization said the name of Okowa is synonymous with betrayal, adding that in the whole of Ika North East, the only community that is managing to benefit something is Owa-Alero and hence, sued for patience until Omo-Agege becomes governor.

State party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, in his remarks said under Okowa, so many government parastatal and institutions in Delta State have died, including the PDP both in Delta State and at the national level.

The campaign train also visited Ute-Okpu and Umunede where the people were urged to vote all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

At Ute-Okpu, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege commissioned two Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, projects: the 2km Ute-Ukpu Road in Ika North East and construction of Dunkwu Street and installation of solar lights in Idiegwu, Ute-Ukpu.

Pic shows; The APC Governorship flag bearer in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, also the current Deputy Senare President of the Federal Republic.