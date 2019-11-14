LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye on Thursday sentenced an internet fraudster Abolarin Kayode to six month imprisonment.

The defendant after his arraignment had pleaded with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office for a plea bargain, having considered his involvement in internet fraud and the proof of evidence gathered against him by the anti-graft body.

The amended charge reads ” That you, Abolarin Kayode on or about 6th day of February 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, did attempt to cheat by impersonation, when you presented yourself as Dawn Groff and sent an email to one Gregory Carter, an American citizen through your acclaimed email [email protected] , that Budweiser Drink is carrying out Vehicle advertisement programe, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the same penal code “

The Accused Person pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

While reviewing the facts of the case, Olamide Sadiq, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told the court ” My Lord, on the 4th of February 2019, based of intelligence reports, operatives of the Commission arrested the defendant and others at Agric Estate in Ilorin for their involvement in internet scam, we analysed his phone and laptop and discovered that he created four emails for himself , the email conversations were printed in his presence and discovered that he sent several fraudulent messages to his victims, that was the circumstances in which I knew the defendant my Lord “

Delivering Judgment in the matter, Justice Oyinloye said the has been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, adding that the anti graft body has been able to link the defendant with the allegations of intent fraud brought against him.

According to the Judge ” The evidence of the PW1, Olamide Sadiq who is an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was not challenged or controverted “

” This Court found you, Abolarin Kayode guilty of one count charge bordering on internet fraud and hereby convicted and sentenced you to six months imprisonment “

The Judge also ordered the convict to forfeit his phones, Laptops and a Lexus car to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The sentence is without an option of fine.