Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Beegu Tyopav to two years term in a correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to internet fraud.

Tyopav was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, on a one-count charge bordering on internet-related fraud.

Justice Tukur, who sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge, gave him an option of N150,000 fine.

Earlier, counsel to EFCC, E. K. Garba, had told the court that on March 3, Tyopav fraudulently induced one Daniel Osayande, a retiree, to disclose his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) PIN, by impersonating one Godwin Philemon, working with First Bank Plc.

Garba said that when Osayande disclosed the PIN, the accused fraudulently transferred N90,000 from Osayande’s account to his account.

The counsel stated that the offence was contrary to, and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to sentence the convict accordingly.(NAN)