Opera marks 15 years in Africa, having helped 150 million mobile users in Africa access fast and affordable internet. To coincide with this anniversary, Opera is giving away 150 GB of data to 150 people, totalling 22.5 terabytes of data through a competition across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria celebrating digital connectivity

Alongside its continued provision of low-data options for internet access, Opera will develop and roll out impact initiatives throughout 2022, to raise awareness of data inequity and champion the opportunities that connectivity will bring

This week, Opera celebrates 15th year of accelerating digital adoption in Africa. With over 150 million monthly active users across the continent, the company is providing better connectivity through the data-light Opera Mini web-browser. Yet, 800 million Africans still don’t use the internet, and 1 GB of data costs up to 16 per cent of the average monthly income in some parts of the continent.

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Opera is launching a data giveaway. Opera is asking its users to share experiences of how Opera Mini has helped them to reach new levels of connection. Over 50 per cent of consumers have used free data sponsored by Opera and in 2021, users spent 2.5 billion hours using Opera Mini.