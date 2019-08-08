Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A large number of irate students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, yesterday protested alleged clampdown by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on suspected internet fraudsters popularly tagged yahoo boys, who are students of the school.

They brought academic and commercial activities on the campus and surrounding towns to a halt by mounting roadblocks on the highway and blocking commercial and private vehicles from moving.

They also prevented academic activities from holding in the school and went on rampage, disturbing the peace of the campus and surrounding communities. Their protest led to a gridlock at the Ado-Ifaki Road for hours. They appealed to the chairman of the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to call his men to order, by ordering them to stop harassing innocent students under the guise of being involved in cybercrime.