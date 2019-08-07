WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A large number of irate students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, protested alleged clampdown by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” who are students of the school.

They grounded academic and commercial activities on campus and surrounding towns by mounting roadblocks on the highway and blocking commercial and private vehicles from moving.

They also prevented academic activities from holding in the school and have gone on rampage disturbing the peace of the campus and surrounding communities.

Their protest led to a huge gridlock on the Ado-Ifaki Road for hours now.

They appealed to EFCC acting chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, to call his men to order by ordering them to stop harassing innocent students under the guise of being involved in cybercrime.

A couple of weeks ago, over 40 youths, some of whom were students of higher institutions were arrested in Ado Ekiti by the EFCC and ferried to Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged ICT fraud.

The protest began at about 8.15am and lasted till 11.12pm.

Addressing the students, the Director of Welfare, EKSU Students’ Union Government, Temitope Aladejare, revealed that four of his colleagues were arrested by some cops on Wednesday.

“They just came to the hostel in front of the EKSU’s main gate and arrested four of our members. Two of the victims were even naked and they were in their rooms when they pounced on them.

“When they came, they introduced themselves as operatives of the EFCC and forcefully bundled the victims into a van and took them to an unknown destination.

“We are calling on governments to call them to order,” he said.

When contacted, the EKSU Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, said he was not on campus and that didn’t have first hand information on the arrest and the protest staged by the students.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State police command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he could not confirm the arrest which triggered the students’ to protest.

Ikechukwu added that the police swiftly swung into action to restore orderliness, by ensuring the removal of all blockages on highway for smooth human and vehicular movements.