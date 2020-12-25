Defender of top Belgian club Antwerp, Junior Pius has been arrested in Lagos allegedly for “financial reasons”, according to reports.

Pius, 25, is now believed to be in the custody of the Interpol after he was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos on arrival from Europe.

Sports journalist, Ojora Babatunde reported that Pius was nabbed over some financial transactions.

Pius already faces a bleak future at Antwerp, who are open to loan him out or sell him, as he has not featured for them for several weeks now.

The big defender joined Antwerp in July 2019 from Portugal, but recently he has fallen out of favour.