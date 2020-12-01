Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, said the former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina has been stew in Niamey, Niger Republic has been arrested.

Maina who has been on the run was arrested in Niamey, Niger Republic by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known said the police is perfecting the extradition processes of Maina to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

Mba in a statement said “Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

“Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart. He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

“The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.