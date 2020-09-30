Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NBC), Abuja, Mr Umar Garba, said the bureau has trained 200 police, EFCC, Navy, Ministry of Justice personnel and NDLEA operatives from Nigeria and countries like China, Italy, Singapore and USA.

He said they were trained in different crime capacity building including maritime, human trafficking, financial, trafficking drug and cyber crimes: “The training included operation 30-day at sea, Obangane exercises on maritime, open operational on illicit food and beverages and operation ADWENPAN, a specialised border security management.

“The bureau greatly improved the connection of the Nigerian law enforcement agencies with INTERPOL, which facilitated reduction in transnational crimes.

“With the re-organisation of the bureau to operate on teams based on crime areas, the NCB organised the first INTERPOL week to bring to the attention of members of the public the tools and services offered by INTERPOL, the first of its kind worldwide.

“Also, the expansion of information 24 hours to Nigeria law enforcement agencies through project GEMINI which facilitates a seamless information sharing within the LEAS also enhanced relationship with foreign partners and embassies. It attracted many sponsorship programmes to assist in capacity building of the Nigerian law enforcement agencies in terms of workshops, training, mentorship, operations and donations of equipment.

“We are responsible for the organisation of regional and global conferences, for instance WAPCCO and INTERPOL global conferences on human trafficking.

“Our involvement with foreign partners to track, arrest and extradite fugitives, led to the arrest and repatriation of five fugitives to China, Austrian, Italy, Chad and Ghana.

“We are co-ordinating with project AGWE in uploading of 157 biometrics of suspects in connection with maritime crimes. We upload biometrics of INTERPOL database, putting Nigeria in the second position in Africa.

“We arrested cyber criminals that tried to hack into the Nigeria top financial institutions in which $81.74million would have been lost. In January 2019, a Nigerian fraudster, who impersonated a United States of America famous film producer using Google hangout was arrested and money recovered from him.