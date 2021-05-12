From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Human rights organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has alleged that 1,470 Christians have been killed while 2,200 others were abducted by suspected Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen in the country.

The group alleged that Nigeria has devastatingly remained the most dangerous place to be a Christian as well as Africa’s newest hotbed of Islamic Jihad and religious intolerance.

Chairman of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi who disclosed this in a statement said the country had in the past four months (or from January to April 2021) lost no fewer than 1,470 Christians out of estimated 3200 defenceless Nigerians abducted by Jihadists during the period, Nigerian Christians accounted for no fewer than 2,200.

He said that 1, 470 Christian deaths in four months was the highest number recorded since 2014 and it specifically surpassed the total number of Christians killed in the whole of 2019, estimated by the Open Doors to be 1,350.