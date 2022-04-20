From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law-InterSociety and the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Southeast Zone have condoled with the foremost Eastern Nigeria’s Human Rights Chief, Emeka Umeagbalasi as he buries his mother, Late Lolo Mgboli Patricia Umeagbalasi on Thursday, 21st April 2022.

Umeagbalasi has been a vocal, fearless and consistent human rights and democracy campaigner since 1995.

The burial/funeral is to take place at the Family’s Compound located in Enuama-Ifite Village, Ezinifite.

According family sources, Late Patricia Umeagbalasi was a respected daughter of Isiakpu Kindred and born to Nwokedike Family, all in Enuma-Ifite Village in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

She was married to Late Nwire Umeagbalasi and their marriage was blessed with seven children including Emeka, Late Cecilia, Chimezie, Azuka, Uchechukwu, Ebuka and Late Chinonso Raphael.

Intersociety in a statement signed by Chidimma Udegbunam Esq., Head, Campaign and Publicity recalled that Emeka Umeagbalasi who is the founder and lead-director of the Organization was in July and October 2021 hit by two tragic deaths involving his beloved youngest brother, Chinonso Raphael Umeagbalasi whose tragic demise psychologically affected their mother (Mgboli Patricia) leading to her demise the same day and hour her beloved ‘last born’ was being committed to mother earth.

Condolences and solidarities have come from other well meaning and respected groups, friends and well wishers including the Southeast Zone of the Civil Liberties Organization and its Anambra State Branch where Umeagbalasi served for years as Zonal Vice Chairman and State Chairman, respectively; the Southeast Based Rights and Democracy Coalition and the Eastern Nigeria Rights and Intellectual Coalition which presently have him as their Principal Convener.

Condolences and solidarities have also come from the Ekwenche Research Institute/Organization in Chicago, USA, among others.

Chairman, CLO Southeast Zone, Comrade Aloysius Attah in a condolence message thanked God for the life and legacies of late Patricia Umeagbalasi.

Attah said that though the earthly loss of Madam Patricia pains to the marrow, her life on earth should be celebrated moreso as she gave birth to Emeka Umeagbalasi who has been a blessing to humanity through his selfless and dogged struggles for a better society.

Intersociety also said it was aware that Nze Chukwuemeka Godfrey Benjamin Umeagbalasi (Emeka Umeagbalasi) has been going through a lot especially since the tragic death of his beloved kid brother and mother in July and October 2021.

‘This is to the extent that he has carried out three funerals in six months (his brother, maternal grandmother and mother). This is in addition to other pressing family issues. Gladly, he has remained strong and focused especially in rendering priceless services to humanity. He recently led forensic investigative findings on ‘Situation of Christians in Nigeria’ from Jan 2021 to March 2022. He also spearheaded an int’l documentary on state actor conduct atrocities in the Southeast part of Eastern Nigeria as well as our recent investigative work on: ‘intellectual roadmap for 2023 federal seats of power transition in Nigeria’.

‘Finally, we pray to the God Almighty to grant ‘Our Comrade Board Chair’ and members of his nuclear and extended Family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their beloved mother. May the God Almighty also takeover the burial/funeral and protect all members of the Family as well as friends and well wishers attending same-Amen. Our heart is gladdened that assurances have been given regarding the route and venue safety of the Event. Such assurances are another way of appreciating priceless sacrifices and contributions made by ‘Our Comrade Board Chair’ for the betterment of Nigerian Society in general and its Eastern part in particular. This is more so when he is well lettered and grounded in security and intelligence campaigns and practices’ the statement said.