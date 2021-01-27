From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), has raised the alarm over alleged shortchanged of South East in promotion of senior police officers from the zone.

The group, which petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC), urged the commission to addressed the exclusion of South East officers from its promotion exercise.

Intersociety Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, in the petition, urged the PSC Chairman, retired IGP Musiliu Smith, to use the scheduled emergency meeting of the commission holding today to address the exclusion of Igbo/South East region from senior police officers ranks, especially in the AIG rankings and abysmal allocation of CP, DCP, ACP and CSP slots to the region.

He said the exclusion of Igbo officers was a clear contravention of the principles of regional balancing and non-discrimination provided in Sections 14 (3) and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Intersociety also called on the PSC leadership to expeditiously and judiciously address other glaring injustices in the entire promotions in the Nigeria Police Force, especially those that led to public outcries in the December 18, 2020 promotion exercise of the commission.