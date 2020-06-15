Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s Private Secretary and nephew, Yusuf Sabiu (aka Tunde), who travelled to Lagos in spite of the restriction on interstate travel by the Federal Government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday said Sabiu had a compelling reason to travel.

President Buhari had on Sunday night backed through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate last Thursday night’s incident where the First Lady’s aide-de-camp, Usman Shugaba, fired shots in an attempt to force the President’s Special Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf, into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears.

According to the presidential media aide, people are allowed to travel interstate if they present a compelling reason before security agents at checkpoints.

‘The Presidency has not failed. Don’t forget there is a caveat in that protocol. When travels are necessitated, they are permitted and even in the Villa, hardly do you have a day without somebody coming from their state whether they are governors and they come to do official business.

‘Therefore, what is not permitted is frivolous and unwarranted travel. When it is warranted, the people can offer themselves at the checkpoints and once the explanations they give are convincing, they are allowed to proceed. I think this happens all over the country,’ Shehu said.

When reminded that only essential workers are allowed to travel interstate, the presidential spokesman insisted that human beings are the ones facilitating the movement of essential goods and must move.

‘We follow what the NCDC and Ministry of Health prescribe. The difference the Villa makes is that there is an eye on everyone,’ he said.