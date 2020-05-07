The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it has turned back 437 vehicles from Ogun and Lagos States’ boundaries within two days while enforcing the Federal Government ban on interstate movements.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the two states, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said that the operatives of the corps turned back 45 vehicles at Lagos boundaries and 190 vehicles at Ogun boundaries on Monday, the first day of the lockdown ease.

According to him, the corps turns back 41 vehicles at Lagos borders and 161 vehicles at Ogun borders on the second day of the lockdown ease.

“FRSC operatives turned back a total of 437 vehicles to their originating places at both Ogun and Lagos borders in two days. I don’t know why people willingly and deliberately flout orders put in place for their safety?

“We will continue to do our jobs. No interstate movement except for essential services or commodities. People should stay in their state,” Obayemi said.

The FRSC boss said that the operatives of the corps stopped a total of 396 vehicles in two days.

The zonal commander said that the zone was still compiling the number of vehicles turned back at the boundaries of both states on Wednesday.

Obayemi said that the zone recorded two accidents on Monday where 10 persons were injured.

He said that the zone recorded only one accident on Tuesday, saying that four persons sustained injuries.

According to him, the corps is equally educating the transport unions’ park officials and passengers on the need to adhere strictly to the number of passengers they are to carry.

He said FRSC officers were placing emphasis on the need to maintain social distance and wearing of face masks.

Obayemi said that all the commands’ location at the border towns of the two states had been mandated to be at alert to prevent interstate movements.

The FRSC boss said that the operatives would be monitoring compliance of motorists with the Federal Government’s directives at the boundaries of both states.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced gradual easing of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, from Monday, May 4, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The President, however, placed a ban on interstate movements, except for essential services, to checkmate the further spread of COVID-19 in the country. (NAN)