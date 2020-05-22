Operatives of the Nigeria Police in Kano have nabbed a total of 289 Kano bound transporters for sneaking into the state from Kaduna State, despite the restriction on inter- state movements.

Kano State Police Commissioner, Habu Sani, gave a breakdown of these arrests to include 74 vehicle drivers, 46 tri-cylists, 50 cyclists and 120 others that were trekking or had dropped off their means of transportation.

According to the police boss, who observed that the arrests were effected with the last one week, they equally arrested 64 persons at Katsina border with the state adding that they include14 vehicle drivers,8 tri-cyclists,12 cyclists and 30 others.

From the Kano- Jigawa border, he revealed that the police had apprehended 30 transporters and commuters who attempted to enter the state, saying that they include a total 6 vehicle drivers,2 tri-cyclists, 7 cyclists and 15 other suspects.

He observed that despite the restriction on inter- state movements, commuters had resorted to by passing the checkpoints in favour of unconventional routes, including feeder roads and earth tracks.

The Commissioner reminded the media that the lockdown operations, the police have been discharging their crime fighting responsibilities, adding that they arrested a total of 197 suspects as well as impounded a large catch of arms and ammunition within the same period.

He assured the public of their commitment to continue to fight crimes and all forms of criminalities in the state even as he enjoined them to observe their personal hygiene and social distancing in their everyday life.