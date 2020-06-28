Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The flagrant violation of the interstate ban imposed by the Federal Government as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State has triggered a spike in the rate of infections in the state.

From April 27 when it recorded its index case and June 27, based on Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) statistics, Bayelsa has had 184 confirmed cases. Of this number, 29 have been discharged while 12 deaths were recorded, representing approximately 6.5% of the cases.

Investigations showed that in spite of the interstate travel ban, the security agents and state government officials stationed at the four entry points into Bayelsa have failed to control the movement of people into and out of the state.

Findings indicated that within the period under review, 1,288,794 people were screened to enter the state from the four entry points namely Adagbabiri, Okaki, Igbogene and Gloryland drive.

Sources said the state is likely to record more infection unless the COVID-19 State Task Force under the chairmanship of Governor Douye Diri takes very decisive action to curtail the spread.

Meanwhile the Association of Residents Doctors, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, has decided to suspend its industrial action for three weeks.