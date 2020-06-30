The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has advised its members to comply with the guidelines on prevention and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the ban on interstate was lifted.

Mr Osakpamwan Eriyo, Executive National President of RTEAN told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the ban had created a lot of hardship on its members.

The Federal Government imposed the ban on interstate travelling on May 4 to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While thanking the Federal Government for lifting the ban, the RTEAN boss, however advised its members to religiously adhere to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on preventions.

Eriyo commended members of the Union for obeying the directives of the PTF and warned that they adhered to the rule of 50 per cent capacity of the passengers to be carried by the vehicle.

“We have also passed out instructions to our state Chairmen, unit Executives and park managers to ensure that every person on a journey should wear a face mark.

“Maintaining of social or physical distancing, provision of water, soap and hand sanitizers in all parks and testing of temperature.

“We sincerely thank the Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation and President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the lifting of interstate ban.

“Our members really suffered during this period. We play a crucial role in the Transport sub-sector, and we urge the Federal Government to also provide some palliatives for our members,” Eriyo added. (NAN)