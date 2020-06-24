In furtherance of its efforts to assist the government in ramping up the testing capacity for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, integrated digital payment and e-commerce company, Interswitch Group, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) to Lagos State government.

The donation, which was presented to the state government by representatives of the Interswitch Group, was received by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, on behalf of the governor at Alausa, Ikeja, recently.

The group stated that the donation was geared towards intensifying the government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, as part of Interswitch’s on-going support for the numerous local intervention initiatives by state governments and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

During the donation, Titilola Shogaolu, divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited, said, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country with increasing numbers of confirmed cases, it was imperative to increase testing capacity in Nigeria. She reaffirmed Interswitch’s commitment towards supporting government in fighting the pandemic.