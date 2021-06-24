In fulfillment of its commitment to delivering seamless payment solutions, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and government-approved payment gateway. The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on 7 June 2021. For a seamless tax remittance process, taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to follow these easy steps:

File your tax return on FIRS TaxProMax (https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/). Click on Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN).

Make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web. Note that registration on TaxProMax is mandatory. Taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately. Commenting on the consolidation of the partnership with the FIRS, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Interswitch Group’s Divisional CEO for Industry Ecosystem Platforms remarked the firm is committed to supporting the FIRS to deepen effective tax collection, which is critical to national economic prosperity through its robust digital payment platform.