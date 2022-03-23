Interswitch leading payments company has highlighted the role its various platforms such as Verve, Quickteller, Quickteller Paypoint, Interswitch Payment Gateway and API Marketplace, among others, play across fintech ecosystems, including financial services, health, payment, lending, transportation and e-commerce, among others.

The payments provider gave clearer perspectives on the platforms’ individual functionalities and future projections.

In her opening remarks during an interactive session with the media last week in Lagos, Cherry Eromosele, the group chief marketing and communications officer, Interswitch Ltd, described Interswitch as a pivotal and strategic enabler of the African fintech ecosystem, recognizing its crucial responsibility in sustaining businesses through its payments infrastructure leveraged by players across sectors of the economy. She also thanked the media for supporting the company in its goal.

She said, “In support of our mission to inspire Africa to greatness, Interswitch Group has continued to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver payment solutions that enable commerce across Africa. In keeping with this goal, we have naturally taken the role of an enabler in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem, a duty we have accepted with a deep sense of responsibility, fully realising that several of our platforms form the framework on which many players in the ecosystem have built their offerings.

“While we remain focused on this goal, we cannot underestimate the key role you (the media) play as our partners, actively supporting and helping to frame our narratives in the minds of our customers and the public.”

During the immersion session, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchants and Ecosystems at Interswitch, noted that Interswitch’s core goal is to improve the narrative of the infrastructural demerits of living in Africa, using solutions developed in Africa to address several local challenges.

Buttressing his point, Akeem Lawal, MD, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), said that the company is on a mission to train more Africans to create innovative solutions to tackle the various issues plaguing Africa.

He mentioned that one of the ways Interswitch is making this possible is by using the ‘catch them young’ approach through its Switch-a-Future initiative that birthed the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition aimed at driving interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) among young Africans, who are poised to bring about change to the continent.

