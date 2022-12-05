Interswitch, an integrated payments and digital commerce company has said that its collection of products and solutions have been designed to transform the payment ecosystem and facilitate transactions by leveraging new innovative technology.

According to Interswitch, its products, technologies and solutions are tailored specifically to meet the unique needs of businesses and further drive their growth.

Demonstrating willingness to working with stakeholders in the financial services industry, it hosted representatives of commercial banks, micro-finance banks, fintechs and other stakeholders to an insightful breakfast session in Lagos where they were introduced to an array of products and solutions by the company. The session was the final leg of Interswitch’s regional breakfast sessions across the country.

Interswitch disclosed that the sessions were organized as a platform for customers and companies to interface and introduce them to novel solutions and technologies that will help build sustainable businesses and transform the financial services industry. It also served as an opportunity to hold robust discussions with stakeholders in the industry on latest digital payment trends and proffer solutions to industry challenges.

In his address, Group Head, Business Development at Interswitch Purepay, Babatunde Okufi, affirmed that the company is at the forefront of driving the growth of digital payments across the country and beyond. He noted that they have been enabling businesses, building infrastructure, and providing solutions that allow players within the payment ecosystem to meet their customers’ needs.