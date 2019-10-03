Gabriel Dike

The coalition of civil societies in Lagos yesterday staged a protest at the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against the ongoing sack of union leaders and workers in three tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

The coalition, made up of five civil societies told the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, Director of Civic Engagement, Mr. Hundyin Kolaswole and other top government officials, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the crises at the three tertiary institutions.

The protest, which was staged by United Action for Democracy, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Sahara Education Development Initiative, Workbond International Initiative and some of the aggrieved workers of the institutions took off from Alausa with banners that have different inscriptions on the situation in the three institutions.

Addressing government officials, Executive Director of Workbond International Initiative, Mr. Olawale Omotaje said the governing councils and management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, sacked and retired union leaders and workers without following due process.

He explained that in LASU, three ASUU executives were recently dismissed, nine at LASPOTECH were sacked unjustly by the governing council and that in AOCOED, chairman of SSUCOEN was forcefully retired while two others were demoted. Omotaje appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to save education in Lagos State, particularly the three tertiary institutions and called their management to order.

The four civil societies in their petition dated October 2 urged the governor to address the issues in LASU, AOCOED, and LASPOTECH and also demanded visitation panels to the three institutions.

The House Majority Leader, Mr. Agunbiade said the assembly was happy the civil societies and the aggrieved workers approached the issue in a civil manner.