The splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressive’ (TOP), has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the internal crisis of the party before it escalate into fracas.

The Chairman of the TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi, stated this during a press briefing at Oranmiyan house, Gbongan road, Osogbo, Thursday.

He alleged that some thugs stormed the venue of their meeting and started shooting, causing commotion in the area.

The factional group of APC alleged that the thugs were sent by a group loyal to the governor of the state, Ilerioluwa group.

“The TOP was holding its weekly meeting when the thugs arrived and started shooting sporadically. This led to stampede as members of TOP scampered for safety.

“Though, there was not casualty. We were attacked and embarrassed. Our members were wounded. The officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) that usually provide security for us were on official assignment outside the state. This is coming after three days that we raised alarm that Ilerioluwa group were planning to eliminate our leaders.

“We need the president of intervene in the issue of Osun State. President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police should come and see what is happening in Osun.”

In a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, said the former acting chairman of the APC who is now leading the factional group, Adebiyi, has been known for lie.

He said the factional group have only acted the script they prepared, alleging that the former APC secretary in the state spereheaded the drama.

He said, “Adebiyi is a discredited fellow and should therefore not be taken seriously. In law, if a witness bears false witness once, no testimony from such a fellow would ever be accepted. But in the case Adebiyi he has lied several times and this latest allegation is one of such lies.

“My Principal is not a violent man and will never support any violence in whatever form. I strongly urge our former governor and current Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to disown Adebiyi before he rubbishes his good office.

“If by his admission, he is saying personnel of NSCDC had always provided security cover for them, on whose authority were they doing it then and who ordered their withdrawal today ?

“We want the concerned security agencies in the State to watch Adebiyi closely, as he appears to be up to something sinister.

“Finally, I have intelligence report that Abdulrasaq Salinsile, the former APC Secretary in the State, met with one of those that were alleged to have carried out today’s attack. I want to believe they are acting out a script already prepared by them.

“Recall that during the State Congress, that was how they lied that someone, who many journalists who covered the Congress at the Stadium saw, led a purported attack on them at Ogo Oluwa,” Omipidan added.

