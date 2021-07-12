By Lukman Olabiyi

A coalition of Yoruba groups in the diaspora, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has declared that no amount of intimidation or harassment would stop agitators for self-determination of O’odua Republic.

The coalition said Yoruba all over the world were irrevocably committed to the campaign for self-determination.

It made the declaration in an eight-point communique issued at the end of the webinar conference themed: “The State of Yoruba Nation” organised to mark its one year anniversary, where it sought the support of the United Nations (UN) to conduct a referendum on the right to self-determination.

YOV held that agitators’ right to campaign for self-determination was entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and African Charter on People’s Right.

“We urge Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in the irrevocable campaign for self determination. That the Yoruba nation resolve to forge ahead with renewed zeal for the right to self determination as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right. Immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, (UN) on the right to self determination by Yoruba Nation,” YOV said.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, urged other like-minded groups both within and outside Nigeria to join YOV in the quest for the liberation of Yoruba race, saying his position as Grand Patron of the largest Yoruba organisation in the diaspora is strategic to avail other well- meaning Yoruba sons and daughters the opportunity to play their roles in complementing the efforts of all members.

Going down the memory lane, guest lecturer, Prof. Ayodeji Agbonjinmi, from the Department of Public and International Law, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, claimed Yoruba had become the victim of political instability in Nigeria.

