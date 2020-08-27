Former Three Lions of England forward, John Fashanu has warned Arsenal youngster, Bukayo Saka against making the same mistake he made way back in his active days where he snubbed the chance to play for Nigeria in favour of playing for England.

Fashanu speaking with newsmen after the Arsenal Academy product was overlooked by England coach, Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions squad for September’s UEFA nations league fixtures against Iceland and Denmark said Saka should consider playing for Nigeria even if he had to pay to do so.

He added that Nigeria guarantees him a better chance in international football to England.

“Looking back I know if I had the opportunity again I will definitely choose Nigeria even if I had to pay I wouldn’t care because I would have just paid, but then being a young player you always think of the money first.

“Now I will tell the young lad right now don’t make the same mistake I made things have changed. Even if they are asking for money from the coach and that’s only a rumour I’m not saying it is true you have to stand strong and you’re black you play for Nigeria.

“England will let you play three four five matches like I did which is great and they will never use you again whereas Nigeria will continue to use you all the way through.”