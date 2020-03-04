The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has won the race for the services of Heracles Almelo’s goal poacher, Cyriel Dessers, Allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

Born in Leuven, Belgium, the striker has a Nigerian mother, making him eligible to represent the three-time African champions.

Dessers had trained with Belgium’s U-21 national team in the past and was a non-playing substitute when they faced Moldova in a European U-21 Championship qualifier five years ago.

Thus, he can play for the Super Eagles without the Nigerian Federation contacting FIFA for a change of association.

Dessers is listed among the strikers for Nigeria’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and he had not been included to make up the numbers, as the plan is to cap-tie him in one of the matches.

Ahead of Dessers’ trip to Asaba, Delta State, he had obtained a newly issued Nigerian passport, paving the way for him to make his international debut.