To mark the 2021 International Day for Older Persons, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons (COSROPIN), has, once again appealed the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives to speed up passage of the Rights and Privileges of Older Persons’ Bill.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Digital Equity for all ages.’ it affirms the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons.

COSROPIN President, Senator Eze Ajoku, while marking the event on Monday in Abuja, explained that if the bill is passed and subsequently assented to, it would provide at least, 50 per cent medical discount for older persons.

Ajoku added that it would also halt the perennial abuse and stigmatisation of older persons especially those in rural areas.

“Today, we plead with the Speaker and House members to please, give attention to this bill.

“COSROPIN championed establishment of the National Senior Citizens Centre and National Policy on Ageing. And on its own developed a draft bill on the Rights and Privileges of Older Persons in Nigeria.

“That bill has been passed by the Senate and is now awaiting concurrence by the House of Representatives,” he said.

He lamented that, “in Nigeria older persons have been excluded from a lot of things, excluded from developmental plans and initiatives, leading to the current state of older persons who have their health insurance withdrawn on retirement at 60.

“Or have no health coverage, no social or economic security. There is elder abuse, stereotyping, abandonment, denial of rights, family exploitation, no legal backing for their rights and privileges.”

The former lawmaker, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, for showing “good faith to the Nigerian older persons and we are confident that judging from his friendly disposition towards us, that he will give accent to this bill.”

In addition, he disclosed that COSROPIN had registered 82 corporate organisations nationally that are working to ensure that the welfare, well-being and dignity of older persons are preserved.

