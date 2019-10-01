Bolaji Okunola

Red-hot Brazilian star, Neymar Jr., has warned Nigeria ahead of the international friendly billed for October 13, in Singapore.

The wforward issued the warning after netting his third goal of the season for Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain.

“All honour and glory for you God, we follow… I’m on fire,” he wrote on his verified instagram page after rescuing the French champions for the third time, consecutively.

The comment drew attention of thousands of soccer stars, including FIFA Best Player of the Year, Lionel Messi.

Checks revealed that Super Eagles’ Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Chukwueze, Oghenekaro Etebo and ex-international, John Obi Mikel were among his active followers.

Super Eagles players are believed to have resorted to taking the battle to the pitch in Singapore as they are yet to react to the player’s threat.

As against the backroad of Neymar’s threat, some of the Super Eagles’ players have taking to twitter to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary.