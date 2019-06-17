Super Egales of Nigeria yesterday at the Ismaila Stadium in Egypt fell 0-1 to Teranga Lions of Senegal in their lat pre-AFCON friendly.
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, courted by French Club Paris Saint Germain scored the decisive goal for Senegal.
The Super Eagles battled hard to find the leveller after the break but were unable to find a way past the Teranga Lions’defence led by Napoli centre-back Kalidou Kou- libaly.
Gernot Rohr’s charges have now failed to register a goal in their last two games which will be a big worry for the German as his side head into AFCON 2019.
The West Africans were held to a 0-0 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their first pre-AFCON 2019 friendly game last Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. The Super Eagles are now expected to head to Alexandria where they will play their three Group B games against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.
They will open their campaign against Burundi on Saturday June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.
Rohr charges will also face Guinea and Madagas- car on June 26 and June 30 respectively in their other Group B matches.
Leave a Reply