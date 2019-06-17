The West Africans were held to a 0-0 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their first pre-AFCON 2019 friendly game last Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. The Super Eagles are now expected to head to Alexandria where they will play their three Group B games against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

They will open their campaign against Burundi on Saturday June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium. Rohr charges will also face Guinea and Madagas- car on June 26 and June 30 respectively in their other Group B matches.