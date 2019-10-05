Bolaji Okunola

The Nigeria Super Eagles and the Samba Boys of Brazil may wear black armband during their October 13 international friendly match, in honour of Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medalist, Isaac Promise, who died during the week in America.

Wearing of black armband during football matches symbolises condolence and respect for a soccer enthusiast who recently passed-away.

Promise, a former member of the Super Eagles and captain of the Under 20 and Under 23 national team died on Thursday in the United States at the age of 31.

The deceased player was the captain of the Nigerian team that finished second ahead of the legendary Ronaldinho-led Brazilian team who walked away with Bronze in the football event at the 2008 Beijing Olympic game in China. The Lionel Messi-led Argentine side denied Nigeria the gold medal with an Angel Di-Maria’s lone goal.

Based on his enviable record, which also saw him bagging silver at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in Holland, the football governing body may welcome the initiative of players wearing black armband during the October 13 international friendly between Nigeria and Brazil in Singapore.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles’ captain, John Obi Mikel, has sent a condolence message to the late Austin Bold FC midfielder.

“Rest in peace my dear friend, my thought and prayers are with your family,” the retired Super Eagles captain wrote on his twitter handle which drew the attention of other national team players billed for the October 13 duel against Brazil in Singapore.