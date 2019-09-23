Bolaji Okunola

Manchester City of England striker, Gabriel Jesus is battle-ready for next month international friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Singapore.

The 22-year-old wonder kid, who was listed for the October 13 clash, stated this on his Instagram handle at the weekend.

Jesus is staging a return to the Selecao after a two-match ban, following his dismissal in July’s Copa America final against Peru.

The 2018/19 Premier League winners, learning his return wrote: “Very happy to be back, Brazil I hail”.

Jesus, whose biblical name never fails to amaze soccer enthusiasts would be hoping to redeem his image against the three-time African champion, Nigeria.

His last game for Brazil saw him left the field in tears, made absence hand gestures, angrily kicked a water bottle and almost knocked over the VAR booth.

In a similar vein, the eagerly waited encounter may fetch world most expensive player, Neymar more international caps.

Check revealed that the famous soccer star would note the Super Eagles tie, as most memorable one if he is featured before the Nigeria clash. Neymar had under his belt 99 caps and would be eyeing his 100th and 101th against Senegal and Nigeria.