Bolaji Okunola

World most expensive player, Neymar Junior, has invited about 44.4 million fans for Sunday’s international friendly between Brazil and Nigeria.

SportingSun scooped that the PSG star, who stormed the match venue, Singapore at the early hour of yesterday, sent his invite via his verified twitter handle few minutes before embarking on the journey.

“Really, looking forward to come to Singapore next week to play for Brazil at the National Stadium against Senegal and Nigeria! See you there… “ he told his 44.4million twitter followers as he eyes his country’s second all-time encounter against Nigeria.

The first time Eagles and their Brazilian counterparts clashed was at the main bowl of the Abuja National Stadium. The June 11, 2003 encounter ended 3-0 in favour of the visitors.

Meanwhile, Neymar, at 27, will also be eying Brazil’s goal record when the five times world champion takes on two African giants, Senegal and Nigeria, in a week. He has netted 61 goals in 99 appearances for the Selecao. The record makes him the country’s third most highest goal scorer.

Brazilian and World greatest, Pele, maintains the lead with 77 goals in 92 appearances, while Delima Ronaldo stays ahead Neymar with 62 goals in 98 appearances.

The later will be hunting their goal records in Singapore, the city where he netted four goals in 2014, in a friendly against Japan.