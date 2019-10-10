Bolaji Okunola

Brazil star, Neymar Junior has turned prayer warrior ahead of the October 13 clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The PSG star, who returned from injury few weeks ago was keen to maintain fitness after the encounter against three-time African champion.

It was widely believed that African teams apply physical approach in games and Neymar, who also shared same thought had taken to his Instagram to utter prayers ahead of the clash.

“Every time I walk in the field (sic), I first thank you and then ask for protection, with that I feel lighter and happy to do what I love. Thank you God,” he wrote after a training session in Singapore.

The 27-year old was expected to inspire the Brazilian side against two African sides, Senegal and Nigeria.

Checks revealed that Neymar had suffered five injuries on his right foot in the last five European seasons.

The pacy player had also netted three goals in his last three appearances for his French Ligue 1 side, PSG.

Neymar had scored 61 goals in 99 games for the Selecao, making him the third highest scorer in the history of his national team. He is one behind Ronaldo but needed 16 to catch up with Pele.

He won an Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but had experienced many disappointments, particularly at the World Cup.

In 2014, in Brazil, a back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia prevented him from being on the field during the 7-1 semifinal debacle against Germany.

Brazil faces Senegal today in a friendly in Singapore and the Brazilian federation presented Neymar with a special shirt on Wednesday with the number 100 on the back instead of his customary 10.