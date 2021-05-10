The Nigeria Football Federation have opened talks with Fédération Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT) over the possibility of the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions facing off in an international friendly in Austria next month, Bill Tchato, General Coordinator of the Cameroon national teams has revealed.

At the request of the Confederation of African Football, FIFA has postponed the first two matchdays of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, earlier scheduled for June, to September 2021.

FIFA postponed the qualifiers so that work could be completed on some of the stadiums that do not meet international standards.

Nigeria were due to face Liberia and Cape Verde before the 2022 World Cup qualifiers schedule was revised last week.