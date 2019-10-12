Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles midfielder, Anderson Esiti, said the 1-1 draw between Senegal and Brazil have exposed how Nigeria would approach the Samba Boys in tomorrow’s international friendly game in Singapore.

Esiti, who plays for PAOK in Greece, said during an interview in a sport Radio that was monitored by Soccernet.ng, that he would play out his best if given the opportunity against Brazil.

“Every game is peculiar, we’re proud of how Senegal played and we also learnt some things about the weakness in the Brazil team,” said Esiti.

“But we’re not Senegal, and we’re going to play our game, double our effort to get a different outcome.”

“If I’m allowed to play, I’ll give my best as I always do. I will work hard for the team, and our collective desire is to a win. I’m not God; I have been playing professionally for seven years and my motto is fear no one, but respect everyone, and that’s how I want to approach this game.”

“As a team though, we’ll need to pull our strengths and carry each other out on the pitch, as we work towards that common good.”